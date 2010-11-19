The FT Gives Its Staff $480 To Buy An iPad, Or Other Tablet

The Financial Times is giving its staff a $480 subsidy towards the purchase of an iPad, or tablet computer of their choosing, paidContet reports.



The offer is good until June 30, 2011. So employees could run out an buy an iPad or Galaxy Tab today, or they could wait until next year and see what other Android options exist, or buy iPad 2.

The total bill for all these computers could be $864,000.

Here’s an excerpt from the FT’s CEO’s memo explaining the move:

Given their importance and the wave of innovation that we are seeing in applications and services, we want to encourage all our staff to be expert and experienced in using them.

“We need to fully understand their potential and share the user experience to better understand our customers and the developments and innovations taking place in the market. Tablet devices will also facilitate working while travelling, which is an increasing feature of our global organisation.

“The subsidy scheme will be combined with a series of masterclasses and workshops to help staff get the most from their devices and the applications that are currently available.”

See Also: Here’s What Next Year’s iPad Will Look Like

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.