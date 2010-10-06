The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Photo:

ASIA: Japan led strong Asian gains. The prospect of central bank support from both the U.S. and Japan is charging Asian stocks as easy monetary policy in developed nations is expected to support both growth for Asian economies as well as fuel currency gains in Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar.Hong Kong property transactions fell 19% month-on-month in September.



EUROPE: Is rising. Strength is being led by commodities-related stocks. Ireland’s business federation has urged Ireland to make sure that it will always honour its debts, due to concerns about eroding confidence in the nation’s economy.

MACRO: Gold hit $1,350 overnight, oil is at $85. The Baltic Dry Index surged ove 3.6%.

U.S. FUTURES: Rising. Watch for the ADP employment report at 8:15 AM ET. Costco (COST) reported earnings and beat expectations. Monsanto (MON) and Marriot (MAR) are also set to release earnings.

