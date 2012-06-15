The Frontrunner In Mexico's Election Has Recruited The Colombian Supercop Who Took Down Pablo Escobar

Notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar

Enrique Peña Nieto, currently frontrunner in next month’s Mexican presidential elections, is to recruit the man credited with breaking the Colombian cartels to his cause, according to the FT.General Oscar Naranjo, who commanded the Colombian police force when they ended the reign of the notorious Pablo Escobar, has confirmed he will be joining the campaign.



The drugs war has taken a terrifying toll on Mexico, with 50,000 dead in five years. Peña Nieto had said he would focus on ending the violence over ending the trade, and hinted at less cooperation with the US. The hire of General Naranjo seems to say otherwise — the success of the Colombian war on cartels was largely a result of large amounts of cooperation with the US.

One twist to the hiring — the end of the Colombian cartels is widely thought to have lead to the rise of modern Mexican cartels.

