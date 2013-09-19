The Front Pages Of Today's Greek Newspapers Show The Atmosphere Of Fear And Loathing After Activist's Murder

Following the murder of activist/rapper Pavlos Fyssas by an alleged supporter of the Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, the situation in Greece is looking incredibly tense. As Joe Weisenthal notes, it really looks like a “red line” that separates a depressed economy from total societal collapse could be dangerously close.

Greece crisis blog When The Crisis Hit The Fan has collected a few of the front pages today, and the tone of fear and loathing is striking.

Perhaps the most visually arresting front page today is this one, from liberal paper Eleftherotypia.

The headline reads, “I am not going to cry, I am not going to be afraid,” a line from Fyssas’s rap alter-ego Killah P.

Here’s another from “Dimokratia:”

This headline is ominous: “Fear for the worst — Scenery of civil war.”

Another, from Eleftheros Tipos, says that “Greece at the doorstep of the madhouse.” To see more, check out When The Crisis Hit The Fan.

