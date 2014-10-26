The Fridge As An Art Form: The Coolest Festival

Artworks made by Janie Andrews and Jesse Bell. Photo: darwinfridgefestival.org.au

Australia’s Fridge Festival kicked off this weekend in Darwin with a series of old machines rebirthed as art.

The festival at Darwin’s Waterfront is in its fifth year, is organised by Darwin Community Arts and runs to Sunday, November 2.

Two of the works, by Janie Andrews and Jesse Bell, are being exhibited in the breeze way near the arrivals gate at Darwin Airport.

Here’s a quick look at some of the other entries:

