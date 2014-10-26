The Fridge As An Art Form: The Coolest Festival

Australia’s Fridge Festival kicked off this weekend in Darwin with a series of old machines rebirthed as art.
The festival at Darwin’s Waterfront is in its fifth year, is organised by Darwin Community Arts and runs to Sunday, November 2.
Two of the works, by Janie Andrews and Jesse Bell, are being exhibited in the breeze way near the arrivals gate at Darwin Airport.
Here’s a quick look at some of the other entries:
So cool: Darwin Fridge Festival http://t.co/30m3ALCBwZ pic.twitter.com/GC1SR6qWDK
— Lesley Russell Wolpe (@LRussellWolpe) October 25, 2014
A fridge converted into a racing car for the @darwinfridgefes #fridgefestival #darwinnt @abcnewsnt pic.twitter.com/5X7YRbQBDV
— Robert Herrick (@robert_herrick) October 25, 2014
Plus @robert_herrick at Darwin's #FridgeFestival. pic.twitter.com/GF89ZZ709O
— Jesse Dorsett (@jessedorsett) October 25, 2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.