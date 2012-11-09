The Frictionless Experience

Apple has released its iPad mini, Microsoft has unveiled its Surface RT, and Google has expanded its play with the Nexus 10 tablet. While there are many advantages to each of these devices, Apple remains unmatched with its ecosystem.



Time and time again, following descriptions of well-designed and built hardware, reviewers have been forced to add some form of, “But the ecosystem cannot compete with Apple’s 275,000 tablet-optimised application.” I think this trend underlines the power of Apple’s amazing developer advantage.

