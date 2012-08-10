The 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Is A Huge Hit Among Guantánamo Inmates

Photo: wikimedia

From the Miami Herald, a defence contractor working at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility has confirmed that the most popular show for detainees is by far the 90’s Will Smith vehicle “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”It’s even beaten out the Harry Potter books as the most popular form of recreational media in the detention facility.



Inmates, depending on the security level of their imprisonment, are allowed access to books, movies, and television provided they maintain good behaviour.

Cooperative inmates can watch television in groups in a recreational room.

For whatever reason, the Clinton-era comedic stylings of Will Smith are hot at the moment. Earlier, The Cosby Show had a similar surge as a hit among inmates.

