The French Housing Bubble You Never Hear Anything About

This is an interesting chart from Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Slook, who has put together a slide presentation of housing markets around the world, and where they are in the cycle.



As is stated by the title, France actually had a bigger bubble than the US. In every year since the late 90s, French home prices appreciated at a faster real rate than American ones. And contrary to the US bust, France has already recovered, with prices once again growing annually.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.