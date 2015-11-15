The French Flag is flying over the Sydney Harbour Bridge

The French flag would be flown over Sydney Harbour Bridge to honour the victims of the Paris attacks, New South Wales Premier Mike Baird tweeted yesterday. If only a big enough flag could be found.

One was found and was raised above the Harbour Bridge at 11am, replacing the New South Wales flag.

The French Flag is flying above the Sydney Harbour Bridge. pic.twitter.com/kF8SND97Jp — Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) November 15, 2015

Flying alongside the Australian flag. It will be flown at full mast, in keeping with protocol.

As we continue to stand with Paris, the French flag will be hoisted above the Harbour Bridge at 11am today. ?? #PrayForParis — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) November 14, 2015

And the Sydney Opera House will again be lit tonight in blue, white and red.

From 8pm-Midnight tonight, and Monday night, the Opera House will again be lit in the blue, white and red of the French flag. #PrayForParis — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) November 14, 2015

More to come

