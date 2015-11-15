The French Flag is flying over the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Josh Nicholas

The French flag would be flown over Sydney Harbour Bridge to honour the victims of the Paris attacks, New South Wales Premier Mike Baird tweeted yesterday. If only a big enough flag could be found.

One was found and was raised above the Harbour Bridge at 11am, replacing the New South Wales flag.

Flying alongside the Australian flag. It will be flown at full mast, in keeping with protocol.

And the Sydney Opera House will again be lit tonight in blue, white and red.

More to come

