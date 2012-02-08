The French Are Raising A Generation Of Smart Spenders

Photo: Flickr / presta

Teaching children the value of patience could pay off for the French in the long run.In an WSJ excerpt from her book Bringing Up Bébé, Pamela Druckerman explains how les enfants learn patience:



One of the keys to this education is the simple act of learning how to wait. It is why the French babies I meet mostly sleep through the night from two or three months old. Their parents don’t pick them up the second they start crying, allowing the babies to learn how to fall back asleep. It is also why French toddlers will sit happily at a restaurant. Rather than snacking all day like American children, they mostly have to wait until mealtime to eat. (French kids consistently have three meals a day and one snack around 4 p.m.)

One Saturday I visited Delphine Porcher, a pretty labour lawyer in her mid-30s who lives with her family in the suburbs east of Paris. When I arrived, her husband was working on his laptop in the living room, while 1-year-old Aubane napped nearby. Pauline, their 3-year-old, was sitting at the kitchen table, completely absorbed in the task of plopping cupcake batter into little wrappers. She somehow resisted the temptation to eat the batter.

Delphine said that she never set out specifically to teach her kids patience. But her family’s daily rituals are an ongoing apprenticeship in how to delay gratification. Delphine said that she sometimes bought Pauline candy. (Bonbons are on display in most bakeries.) But Pauline wasn’t allowed to eat the candy until that day’s snack, even if it meant waiting many hours.

Contrast this with American shoppers who freely indulge in credit, predatory payday loans and all sorts of impulse shopping, and whose children “go to pieces” when they’re denied a toy, treat or whatever else they want right this second.

The French know better. Budgeting or planning what you’re going to do with your money will make or break whether you’re able to cover an emergency, live a disaster away from the bread line, afford a new home or feel prepared to start a family.

