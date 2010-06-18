The French And German Push For A Bank Tax Is Gathering Steam, One Week Ahead Of G20

Photo: AP

A week from now, leaders of the G20 nations will gather in Toronto, and it’s been expected that the subject of an international bank tax will be high on the agenda.Right now the split is looking very much: Old Europe vs. the Anglo World, as leaders from Canada, the US, and the UK are the most hesitant about the idea.



But it’s not over yet.

According to a report published in Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the bank tax idea is gathering some steam, and perhaps inroads are being made with Canada and the UK.

FAZ (via Google Translate)

This position will the EU leaders at the summit meeting of major industrial and emerging countries (G20) in the coming week will present in Toronto. Chancellor Merkel said after the meeting, so a good negotiating position for the negotiations in Canada was created in the United Kingdom also support it. London had faced previously sceptical of the idea. Remained open in Brussels that the “study” the idea quickly lead in legislative proposals intended.

As long as the financial market tax is not collected anywhere, the affected financial market players were likely to escape to countries which do not levy taxes. The EU is striving to have a scheme at the G 20th. Ms Merkel left open whether the EU will in the event of failure of the initiative in Toronto try to bring a financial transaction tax at EU level, as appropriate. The federal government has already earmarked revenues from the tax of two billion euros in the federal 2012th.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.