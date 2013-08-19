The Freemasons Are Looking For A 'Youth Ambassador' To Seem More Hip

The notoriously secretive Freemasons are to appoint their first ever ‘youth ambassador’ to shake off their stuffy image as old men with funny handshakes.

A branch of the organisation, one of the oldest in the world, is advertising for an 18-25 year old to appeal to a ‘younger generation’ admitting few current members are aged under 30.

Although they are open to anyone over 18, male or female, masons fear many see them ‘white haired old gentlemen in tweed jackets.’

But they want to attract young blood to make the organisation ‘relevant in the 21st Century.’

The offer comes from the British Federation of International Co-Freemasonry — a relatively small order which accepts both male and female members and is not to be confused with the larger and more traditional Grand Lodge of England.

The ambassador will be expected to highlight the good work and other aspects Freemasonry can offer to younger adults and attend public appearances to recruit new members.

The successful applicant for the UK post does not have to already be a Freemason though they will be expected to become one and it is initially a voluntary job.

Whoever applies will be asked for their career and educational achievements but will also have their Facebook and other social media activity vetted, the organisation admitted.

Spokesman Julian Rees said: “Freemasons do have something of an image problem with most members of the public thinking of us as a load of white haired old men in tweed jackets.

“We want to say, enough of that, it’s 2013, let’s start reaching out to all the wonderful young people out there and let’s start making them aware of how becoming a Freemason can help them in life.

“Freemasonry offers a wonderful spiritual framework for life without being constrained by any single religious dogma.

“What’s more it is open to anyone aged 18 or over regardless of their gender, race or religion.”

