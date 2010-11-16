The Fragmentation Of Operating Systems Is Creating A Tough Environment For Web App Developers

Photo: A VC

Building Web apps is not getting easier. The fragmentation of operating systems and browsers is getting worse, not better.Here’s a chart of the past 30 days of activity at AVC.com



No OS/browser combo has more than 17% share. And there are five with more than 10% share. iPhone is about 6% and iPad is about 4%. If you go down to the next 10 combos, you find a number of Android and Blackberry combinations.

Mobile OS/browser combos in total add up to about 15% of all visits and that number is up from less than 5% a year ago.

Add in the need to build mobile apps for iOS, Android, and possibly Blackberry and you’ve got quite a difficult environment for developers these days.

This article originally appeared at A VC and is republished here with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.