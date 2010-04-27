Fox News Finally Has An iPhone App

Fox News gets in on the mobile game.

Fox News finally released an iPhone app today.The first thing you will notice about said app is that it’s free, unlike the mobile app of CNN, Fox News Channel’s rival, which costs $1.99.



When we downloaded the Fox app this afternoon, it was the top free news app in the app store.

It’s no secret that Fox News’ ratings are pummelling CNN’s, so getting into the mobile sphere, where CNN has been strong since its app debuted last fall, could be seen as another way Fox is trying to one-up the competition.

CNN’s mobile app is the No. 1 news app in the paid category. It’s also the only news app that’s managed to break into the top-100 paid iPhone apps overall.

MSNBC’s free app, meanwhile, was the 9th top free news app in the store as of this posting, sandwiched between ABC News and The Wall Street Journal.

Like CNN, the Fox News app opens up to a list of top headlines that can be sorted by category. There are buttons for videos, slideshows and the latest segments from Fox News. There’s also live streaming videos, including the daily Web-only program “The Strategy Room.

CNN’s app has similar features, as well as a tool that lets its citizen-journalist “iReporters” submit news and photos.

As for ads, Jeremy Steinberg, FNC’s VP for digital sales & business development, told paidContent, “In all the conversations we have with advertisers today, mobile always comes up.”

One of those advertisers, Sprint, has signed on to be the app’s exclusive sponsor for the next month.

Also: “We feel strongly that it’s necessary to create a significant dual revenue stream to match what we have at the cable network,” Steinberg told paidContent. “So there will be paid mobile apps down the road and we will offer unique, premium content.”

