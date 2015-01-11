The Fourth Accomplice Involved In The Terrorist Attack In Paris Has Fled To Syria

#JeSuisCharlie has become a global reaction to the attack on French newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Photo by Rob Stothard/ Getty.

The female accomplice and partner of gunman Amedy Coulibaly, who killed a police woman and four people at a Jewish supermarket in Paris, has fled to Syria after being named the most wanted woman in France.

French police sources confirmed to Le Figaro yesterday that 26-year-old old Hayat Boumeddiene, suspected of being involved in the deadly attack on the supermarket, escaped to Syria via Turkey.

She wed Coulibaly in 2009 but the religious ceremony was not recognised as a union in France because it was not followed by a civil ceremony conducted by local officials.

According to the Paris Public Prosecutor’s office, over the past year Boumeddiene had shared 500 phone calls with the wife of Cherif Kouachi, one of the two suspected Charlie Hebdo gunmen.

The link between Coulibaly and the Kouachi brothers has been confirmed by the French interior ministry.

It is not known if Boumeddiene took part in the attack on the supermarket but police have described her as “armed and dangerous”.

Her whereabouts are not known.

