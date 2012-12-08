The Four Seasons Has A New Plan To Promote Itself As A Destination For Foodies

Photo: Taste by Four Seasons

Instead of trying to turn all of its 90 restaurants into destination eateries, luxury hotel chain Four Seasons is taking a different approach to promote its dining venues.The company just launched a new website called Taste, which is basically a Pinterest knockoff that showcases restaurants, chefs, and recipes at the Four Seasons.



In one section called “1 Ingredient, 3 Ways,” Four Season’s chefs will create recipes centered around (what else?) specific ingredients, and visitors can then vote on which version they like best.

There’s also a unique learning component featuring a flavour profile on the ingredient, what region it comes from, its taste, benefits, and the ways it can be prepared.

The company is banking on people discovering Taste not only through the Four Seasons’ website, but through searches such as, “What can I make tonight with apples?” It sees the website as a useful tool, while also connecting visitors with its chefs, restaurants, and ultimately its brand, we learned at a launch event for the website at the Four Seasons New York this week.

In essence, the Four Seasons is building an interactive epicurean community that is also spreading its desired image as an food-oriented hotel, one website click at a time.

