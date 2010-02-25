The Four Paintings Julian Robertson Apparently Doesn't LIke Anymore

Hedge funder Julian Robertson is donating 4 paintings to the North Carolina Museum of Art. (He was born in North Carolina and went to UNC, so he loves the state.)The paintings are all really nice.



Lucky for the museum that JR doesn’t like them anymore.

He’s donating:

Picasso’s “Seated Woman, Red and Yellow Background,” (right).

Now see the other three >

The Bridge at Poissy (Sadly, we can't find a picture of the actual painting.) This is a great donation for the museum. The museum director Larry Wheeler said in a statement, 'These works, by major School of Paris painters, will both fill a gap in and beautifully complement the museum's collection, enabling it to present more fully the story of the birth of modern art.

