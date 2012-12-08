The Four Official Recession Indicators Have Flatlined For Seven Months

Note from dshort: This commentary has been revised to include today’s release of Nonfarm Payrolls data from the Bureau of labour Statistics.

Official recession calls are the responsibility of the NBER Business Cycle Dating Committee, which is understandably vague about the specific indicators on which they base their decisions. This committee statement is about as close as they get to identifying their method.



There is, however, a general belief that there are four big indicators that the committee weighs heavily in their cycle identification process. They are:

Industrial Production

Real Personal Income (excluding transfer payments)

Employment

Real Retail Sales

Photo: Doug Short

The weight of these four in the decision process is sufficient rationale for the St. Louis FRED repository to feature a chart four-pack of these indicators along with the statement that “the charts plot four main economic indicators tracked by the NBER dating committee.”Here are the four as identified in the Federal Reserve Economic Data repository. See the data specifics in the linked PDF file with details on the calculation of two of the indicators.

The FRED charts are excellent. They show us the behaviour of the big four indicators currently (the green line) as compared to their best, worst and average behaviour across all the recessions in history for the four indicators (which have start dates). Their snapshots extend from 12 months before the June 2009 recession trough to the present.

The Latest Indicator Data: Nonfarm Payrolls

This morning we got the first of the Big Four for November: Nonfarm Payrolls from the BLS, the blue line in the chart below.

Nonfarm Payrolls increased 0.11% in November and are up 1.43% year-over-year. Many analysts were expecting employment to take a hit from Hurricane Sandy. However, today’s BLS report included the following observation: “Our analysis suggests that Hurricane Sandy did not substantively impact the national employment and unemployment estimates for November.”

Current Assessment and Outlook

At this point, the average of the Big Four (the grey line in the chart above) shows us that economic expansion since the last recession has been hovering around a flat line for the past seven months. Are we tipping into a recession? ECRI has emphasised its claim that we are in a recession and puts the cycle peak in July (more here). However, a post-Sandy rebound, good holiday sales and favourably received outcome to Fiscal Cliff negotiations could easily put the economy into indisputable expansion mode. The fact that November employment didn’t take a Sandy hit is certainly encouraging.

As for the recent data, of course they are subject to revision, so we must view these numbers accordingly.

Background Analysis: The Big Four Indicators and Recessions

The charts above don’t show us the individual behaviour of the Big Four leading up to the 2007 recession. To achieve that goal, I’ve plotted the same data using a “per cent off high” technique. In other words, I show successive new highs as zero and the cumulative per cent declines of months that aren’t new highs. The advantage of this approach is that it helps us visualise declines more clearly and to compare the depth of declines for each indicator and across time (e.g., the short 2001 recession versus the Great Recession). Here is my own four-pack showing the indicators with this technique.

Now let’s examine the behaviour of these indicators across time. The first chart below graphs the period from 2000 to the present, thereby showing us the behaviour of the four indicators before and after the two most recent recessions. Rather than having four separate charts, I’ve created an overlay to help us evaluate the relative behaviour of the indicators at the cycle peaks and troughs. (See my note below on recession boundaries).