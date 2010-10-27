The Four Most-Watched Primetime Shows Since September Are NFL Games

Favre’s second return to Green Bay on Sunday night garnered 25.7 million viewers, making it the most watched Sunday Night Football game ever, according to NBC.



The network also said the four most-watched primetime shows since the NFL season began seven weeks ago are all football games NBC has televised.

Sunday Night Football consistently ranks among the top three most viewed primetime program in a given week, according to Nielsen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.