The founders of a medical service for the world's hot spots have been named Australian Entrepreneurs Of The Year

Dr Andrew Walker and Mr Glenn Keys, the founders of Aspen Medical, a medical services provider, have been jointly named 2016 EY Australian Entrepreneur Of The Year.

Aspen Medical gets medical services into remote and sometimes dangerous areas. In August the company announced it in had been awarded a contract to provide medical services to the US Embassy in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

It also has an ambulance service in Texas, a mobile health unit in Moree, NSW, and helped fight the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

Walker and Keys founded Aspen Medical in 2003. Now they employ more than 2,200 healthcare professionals and support staff across Australa, Africa, the US, Europe and the Gulf Region.

The judges say Aspen Medical stood out for its capacity to drive economic and social change on a global scale.

“Aspen Medical is an extraordinary business with the potential to make a huge impact in the health sector,” the judges say.

“Andrew and Glenn design solutions to problems in a way that can move the world forward. It is an innovative and noble Australian business with global reach.”

Walker and Keys will travel to Monaco in June next year to compete against national winners from more than 60 countries, for the chance to be named the 2017 EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year.

Five other Australian entrepreneurs also took home trophies from an awards ceremony in Sydney.

The national winners:

Emerging — Tim Gurner of GURNERTM, a property development company.

Social entrepreneur — Bec Scott, STREAT, asocial enterprise helping homeless youth to have a stable self, stable job and stable home.

Technology — Ray Dennis, Lightforce Australia, building night optics.

Industry — Radek Sali, CEO of Swisse Wellness, the vitamins and supplements company.

EY Family Business Award of Excellence — The Honan Family, of agribusiness Manildra Group.

