The Founder Of Minecraft Threw An Epic Party To Celebrate His $70 Million Home Purchase

Madeline Stone

In December, Swedish video game programmer Markus Persson, best known as the creator of Minecraft, outbid Jay Z and Beyonce for a $US70 million home in Beverly Hills.

The 23,000-square-foot home is completely over the top, with a 16-car garage, home gym, and giant infinity pool. It was the most ever paid for a home in Beverly Hills.

And last weekend, Persson (or Notch, as he’s known to the video game crowd) threw a party to match the extravagant price, complete with celebrities, EDM music, Transformers, and fancy cars.

 

 

A photo posted by Melanie Wong (@chinablack) on

 

