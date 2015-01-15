The Founder Of Minecraft Threw An Epic Party To Celebrate His $70 Million Home Purchase

In December, Swedish video game programmer Markus Persson, best known as the creator of Minecraft, outbid Jay Z and Beyonce for a $US70 million home in Beverly Hills.

The 23,000-square-foot home is completely over the top, with a 16-car garage, home gym, and giant infinity pool. It was the most ever paid for a home in Beverly Hills.

And last weekend, Persson (or Notch, as he’s known to the video game crowd) threw a party to match the extravagant price, complete with celebrities, EDM music, Transformers, and fancy cars.

“Notch’s Housewarming Party _or_ Hello Ladies starring Stephen Merchant?” 2: pic.twitter.com/dukd3lNyyH

— Kurt Koller (@InsidiousForce) January 14, 2015

“Notch’s Housewarming Party _or_ Hello Ladies starring Stephen Merchant?” 6: pic.twitter.com/tYgRAyin33

— Kurt Koller (@InsidiousForce) January 14, 2015

Literally everyone went to @Notch‘s party. Even Bumblebee & his kid. Think about that for a second. pic.twitter.com/zd16KBGPe5

— Dino (@Rhymestyle) January 14, 2015

Thanks for the great house warming party @notch was an epic first party for your new pad pic.twitter.com/bGVi7uA1zm

— Rob Pardo (@Rob_Pardo) January 13, 2015

A photo posted by Selena Gomez Updates™ (@seldailyupdate) on Jan 13, 2015 at 7:01am PST

A photo posted by Melanie Wong (@chinablack) on Jan 11, 2015 at 4:19pm PST

