The founder of an online pet pharmacy company is selling his Miami mansion for $25 million

Marc Puleo, the former CEO of online pet pharmacy PetMeds, has listed his massive Miami mansion for $US25 million.

The 6,700-square-foot home, which previously belonged to Enrique Iglesias, has five bedrooms, a glass-beaded pool, and amazing ocean views.

Puleo bought the home from Iglesias for $US7.85 million in 2004, but he’s spent more than $US4 million on renovations since then, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In addition to some beautiful design features, the house also has a high-tech Crestron home automation system, a 16-zone custom sound system, and a network of 26 surveillance cameras.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.