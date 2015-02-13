The founder of an online pet pharmacy company is selling his Miami mansion for $25 million

Marc Puleo, the former CEO of online pet pharmacy PetMeds, has listed his massive Miami mansion for $US25 million.
The 6,700-square-foot home, which previously belonged to Enrique Iglesias, has five bedrooms, a glass-beaded pool, and amazing ocean views.
Puleo bought the home from Iglesias for $US7.85 million in 2004, but he’s spent more than $US4 million on renovations since then, the Wall Street Journal reports.
In addition to some beautiful design features, the house also has a high-tech Crestron home automation system, a 16-zone custom sound system, and a network of 26 surveillance cameras.
Known as the 'Villa Jasmine,' the house is located on a waterfront property Miami Beach's Sunset Island 1.
The villa has a number of high-tech features, including an 80-inch 3D TV and a 120-inch screen with a 4K projector.
The pool area is truly a sight to behold. The 1,400-square-foot walk-in pool has a glass-beaded bottom.
Puleo told the Wall Street Journal he'll miss the awesome views he got from his home. He added that he could sometimes spot pods of dolphins.
