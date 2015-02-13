The founder of an online pet pharmacy company is selling his Miami mansion for $25 million

Petmeds houseLuna Enterprises

Marc Puleo, the former CEO of online pet pharmacy PetMeds, has listed his massive Miami mansion for $US25 million.

The 6,700-square-foot home, which previously belonged to Enrique Iglesias, has five bedrooms, a glass-beaded pool, and amazing ocean views.

Puleo bought the home from Iglesias for $US7.85 million in 2004, but he’s spent more than $US4 million on renovations since then, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In addition to some beautiful design features, the house also has a high-tech Crestron home automation system, a 16-zone custom sound system, and a network of 26 surveillance cameras.

Known as the 'Villa Jasmine,' the house is located on a waterfront property Miami Beach's Sunset Island 1.

As you pass through the gates, you'll notice the quality brick work and arched doorways.

The three-car garage is perfect for storing your sports car and boat.

A mosaic fountain in the courtyard lights up at night.

There are lots of Moroccan-influenced design features around the home.

There's plenty of space for long comfy couches.

A bar made out of onyx has LED lighting and seating for 12 guests.

The kitchen has all of the appliances you'll need, plus plenty of counter space.

The dining room has space for more formal gatherings, as well as a great view to the outdoors.

There are five bedrooms in total. This one has its own balcony and views of the Miami skyline.

This one has high ceilings and large arched doorways.

The master suite has an amazing walk-in closet.

Even the bathrooms have Moroccan design touches.

Deep red couches and exotic-looking lamps add to the effect.

The villa has a number of high-tech features, including an 80-inch 3D TV and a 120-inch screen with a 4K projector.

A separate guest house is great for accommodating special visitors.

The pool area is truly a sight to behold. The 1,400-square-foot walk-in pool has a glass-beaded bottom.

A separate gazebo has a outdoor kitchen and seating for 10.

It looks beautiful lit up at night.

The lights of Miami also look amazing from the pool deck.

The dock can accommodate a boat up to 50 feet long. There's also a separate lift for jet skis.

Puleo told the Wall Street Journal he'll miss the awesome views he got from his home. He added that he could sometimes spot pods of dolphins.

A rooftop jacuzzi is the perfect relaxation spot.

And the view sure is nice from up here.

