Former IRA Leader Will Probably Run In The Irish Presidential Race

Photo: Sinn Fein

Although the party’s Ard Chomhairle still has to agree to the decision, Sinn Féin’s officer board has recommended that Martin McGuinness stand as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.In a statement this evening, Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams confirmed reports that the party’s Ard Chomhairle is to meet on Sunday morning to discuss a proposal to nominate McGuinness.



Adams said that the office has been made more relevant by Mary Robinson and current President Mary McAleese.

“This is a time of great challenge for all the people of Ireland. We need positive but authentic leadership. It will be a great honour for me to propose Martin McGuinness to contest this election on a broad, republican, citizen-centred platform.”

He added that he believes McGuinness can be the “people’s president”. Before the canvassing has even got underway, Adams made the first promise to the electorate: that McGuinness will draw the average industrial wage.

The party leader also used his address to appeal for people to join the campaign calling for voting rights for Northern Irish citizens and Irish citizens living abroad.

Meanwhile, McGuinness himself is actually in the US with First Minister Peter Robinson to officially open the New York office of Northern Irish financial services company First Derivatives.

This post originally appeared at The Journal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.