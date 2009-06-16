The Foreclosure Crisis Shrieks In Suburban Arizona

Another unanticipated cost of the mortgage crisis: noise pollution.

The local ABC news affiliate in suburban Arizona reports that malfunctioning fire alarms going off inside foreclosed homes have become a major distraction for local fire departments in suburban Arizona. Making matters worse, fightfighters cannot legally enter a property unless they see evidence of a fire or have the owner’s permission. On foreclosed properties, it’s often difficult to discover who actually owns the house. Sometimes in the process takes weeks, and fire departments often just figure its bettter to wait until the alarm just dies.

In the meantime, neighbours have to listen to the annoying alarm, sometimes for days on end.

(via Infrastructuralist)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.