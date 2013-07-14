The Ford Mustang Will Be Back In Australia By 2016

Getty/ Scott Olson

In an effort to ease the blow after shutting down manufacturing operations in Australia, Ford has announced the return of the prestigious Ford Mustang to Australia.

Global vice president of sales and marketing, Jim Farley, will fly down under in August to officially welcome the Mustang back after almost 50 years, reports The Daily Telegraph.

In a bittersweet situation the Mustang is expected to become Ford’s performance hero in 2016, the same year Falcon will be discontinued.

The early announcement is suspected to be Ford’s way of keeping on good terms with Australians showing that even if the cars are not made they will still continue to be sold.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Ford Australia will be sent V8 performance models, expected to have a starting price close to $50,000.

Ford Australia would not confirm the announcement but confidential sources have confirmed to News Corp Australia “Mustang is a goer”.

