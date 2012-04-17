The Ford Focus Is About To Make NASCAR Go Electric

Photo: Courtesy Ford

Over the last few years, NASCAR has made a real effort to become a little greener. Ethanol-based fuels and a switch to fuel injection has just been the start.But they haven’t made many changes to the pace cars in front of the field.



Today, they changed that. NASCAR and Ford have announced that the Focus Electric will be the official pace car for the April 28 race at Richmond International Raceway.

The Focus will be the first electric car to pace a NASCAR race.

At 100 MPGe in the city and 99 MPGe on the highway, the Focus Electric is the most efficient fully electric car available in America today.

The pace car will be officially unveiled at the Virginia State Capitol on April 25.

Now take a look at a car that is selling incredibly quickly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.