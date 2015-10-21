Daisy Ridley, the 23-year-old breakout star of 'The Force Awakens,' was in tears when she watched the new 'Star Wars' trailer

YouTube John Boyega and Daisy Ridley in ‘The Force Awakens.’

Looks like the actors in the new “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” were as excited as the rest of us to see the full trailer that debuted Monday night.

After the much anticipated two-and-a-half-minute trailer premiered on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” (and put online), stars Daisy Ridley (as desert scavenger, Rey) and John Boyega (Finn, a former Stormtrooper who has left the Empire) posted videos of their reaction while watching it on Instagram.

Ridley wrote in her post:

“Staying in a little b’n’b with my friend… Set an alarm to watch the trailer… My friend filmed my reaction. Totally emotional seeing it for the first time and so so so incredibly awed to be part of this incredible legacy.”

The video shows Ridley watching it in bed. At one point she begins to cry, saying “Oh my goodness, amazing.”



Boyega’s couldn’t hold back his excitement either.

Writing in his post:

“THE TRAILER IS JUST EEEEPPPPPPPIIIIICCCCCCC! Star Wars is back! gaaaaaad laaaaard! You know what! Let me just relax because this kind God oooo! Lmao! Seriously congrats to everyone ! December 18th!”

In the video Boyega literally jump out of his seat at one point.



In case you missed it, here’s what they were so emotional about:

