You can now stream the amazing score for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Now that you can go out and see “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” you can also stream the score, created by the franchise’s maestro, John Williams, who has scored its every film.

The music is a lot like “The Force Awakens” itself — a jumble of familiar classics and new additions.

Particularly great is the “Rey Theme” that follows the film’s hero (played by Daisy Ridley) throughout the movie.

Williams, at 83 years young and a 5-time Oscar winner, hasn’t lost any zip on his fastball.

Listen to the complete “The Force Awakens” score via Spotify below:





NOW WATCH: Scientists have solved one of the biggest mysteries about hummingbirds



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.