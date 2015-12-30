Here's how the massive earnings from the new 'Star Wars' really get split up

Disney ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

Though “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is making a killing at the box office, that doesn’t mean the over $1 billion it’s earned worldwide so far goes directly into the pockets of the filmmakers and studio Disney.

Not counting that weekly box-office reports don’t generally factor in a film’s production or marketing costs, the theatre chains also split ticket sales with studios.

A studio takes an average of 53 per cent of ticket earnings in the US, according to NBC News. But it seems Disney anticipated the worldwide smash “The Force Awakens” would be and was able to secure more than 60 per cent of ticket sales.

In most deals, studios get a bigger cut in the beginning of a release, one reason why the opening weekends of movies are so important. Then over time, deals favour the theatres. With the higher-than-average 60 per cent of tickets sold, Disney is making out very well through most of the film’s theatrical run.

As the NBC story notes, theatre chains aren’t exactly crying poverty. The must-see attraction that “The Force Awakens” has become means more popcorn, sodas, and other items sold outside of ticket sales that account for the main revenue of any cineplex.

But what’s most exciting about “The Force Awakens” to the theatres is that it could woo in people who haven’t gone out to the movies in years. “Avatar” was credited with driving up moviegoing attendance over the three to six months after its release, and “Force Awakens” will likely do the same.

All of which means that if your movie has a trailer showing before the new “Star Wars,” you’re feeling pretty great right now, too.

