Check out new footage from 'The Force Awakens' that appears in a South Korean TV spot for the movie

We’re just over four months before the premiere of “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” and every bit of footage that we are teased with just builds our excitement.

Like this 30 second TV spot released in South Korea for the movie, which is now on the YouTube channel for Star Wars Korea.

The opening reveals a shot of the First Order, which was formed following the Empire’s defeat at the end of “Return of the Jedi.”

It looks like they are growing in numbers as a raising crane shot shows a mass number of Stormtroopers and rows of TIE Fighters alongside them. With the voiceover, “There’s been an awakening…” (which we heard before in the US trailers).

Looking a little closer, it’s likely that General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), who oversees the First Order, is addressing the platoons. With Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), among the higher-ranking officers behind Hux.

The setting could also possibly be Starkiller Base, which is the primary post for the First Order.

Sometimes trailers and TV spots show footage that ends up not appearing in the final version of the movie. Regardless, what we see from this, and the other footage that has been released, is that director JJ Abrams is certainly intending to show us striking visuals that touch on what we remember from the original trilogy — but with a fresher feel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.