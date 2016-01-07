3 main theories for who Rey's parents are in 'Star Wars'

Of all the new “Star Wars” characters to emerge out of “The Force Awakens,” Rey (Daisy Ridley) was by far the breakout.

There are still a lot of mysteries surrounding her, and fans have been working hard to try and figure out who she really is and where she came from.

Now, three major theories have emerged.

Some people think she is the daughter of Luke Skywalker. Others think she is Han Solo and Leia’s child, which would make her Kylo Ren’s sister. Finally, a new theory has emerged claiming that she is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s daughter.

We won’t know for sure until “Episode VIII” is released in 2017. For now, all we have is this tiny hint from the Lucasfilm CEO, who said that the new trilogy is still fundamentally “the Skywalker family saga.”

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

