The first full 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' clip shows an explosive escape

Another day, another tease of the next “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens.”

In the latest clip, which aired on ABC’s American Music Awards telecast Sunday night, new heroes Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega), along with droid BB-8, race to a ship (a Quadjumper) while running from attacking TIE fighters.

The plan backfires at the end of the 15-second clip. It will be interesting to see how Rey and Finn get out of this pickle. A few sharp-eyed commenters believe they spotted a certain ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs (you know, the Millennium Falcon) at the beginning of the clip. Perhaps that’s Rey and Finn’s next option for escape.

Watch the clip here. “The Force Awakens” opens in theatres on December 18.

