The Forbes 400: A Demographic Breakdown

Forbes‘ list of the 400 richest Americans is out today, with Jay-Z and Warren Buffett on the cover. Funny, since there’s only one black person on the list, and it’s not Jay-Z. Who is on the list? A breakdown, below.
The Forbes 400 is a well-established brand that gets automatic coverage every year, with annual emerging storylines; last year, obviously, “the rich get poorer” led the headlines. But even with this guaranteed pickup, it’s clear that Forbes is trying to drum up some public interest in a fairly cynical way: Not only did they put Jay-Z on the cover, but they also include a story on a sit-down chat between he and Buffett, a video, and another separate story on Jay-Z, all on the alleged premise that Jay-Z “will earn a spot on the Forbes 400” one day—as soon as he doubles his wealth.
The real premise: Jay-Z’s face on the cover sells magazines. If there’s one thing the Forbes 400 is not, it’s hip hop. Here’s a breakdown of the actual face of the list.
Number of Blacks: 1
No. 130 — Oprah Winfrey
Number of Gays: 3
No. 54 — David Geffen
No. 332 — Barry Diller
No. 365- Peter Thiel
Number of Indians: 4
No. 252 — Bharat Desai & family
No. 288 — Kavitark Ram Shriram
No. 290 — Romesh T. Wadhwani
No. 308 — Vinod Khosla
Number of (Non-Indian) Asians: 6
No. 46 — Patrick Soon-Shiong
No. 87 — Victor Fung & family
No. 136 — David Sun
No. 136 — John Tu
No. 269 — Min Kao
No. 308 — James Kim & Family
Number of Women: 34
No. 4 — Christy Walton
No. 8 — Alice Walton
No. 19 — Anne Cox Chambers
No. 22 — Abigail Johnson
No. 26 — Jacqueline Mars
No. 79 — Marion MacMillan Pictet
No. 79 — Pauline MacMillan Keinath
No. 98 — Ann Walton Kroenke
No. 101 — Randa Williams
No. 101 — Dannine Avara
No. 101 — Milane Frantz
No. 124 — Barbara Piasecka Johnson
No. 130 — Oprah Winfrey
No. 136 — Nancy Walton Laurie
No. 153 — Martha Ingram & family
No. 159 — Doris Fisher
No. 170 — Ronda Stryker
No. 170 — Diane Hendricks
No. 182 — Lynn Schusterman
No. 182 — Winnie Johnson-Marquart
No. 182 — Helen Johnson-Leipold
No. 182 — Imogene Powers Johnson
No. 205 — Marianne Liebmann
No. 221 — Phoebe Hearst Cooke
No. 252 — Marilyn Carlson Nelson & family
No. 266 — Wilma Tisch
No. 308 — Linda Pritzker
No. 308 — Karen Pritzker
No. 308 — Jean (Gigi) Pritzker
No. 308 — Pat Stryker
No. 332 — Johnelle Hunt
No. 332 — Meg Whitman
No. 365 — Hope Hill van Beuren & family
No. 382 — Elaine Wynn
Number of Jews in the Top 100: 30
No. 10 — Michael Bloomberg
No. 11 — Larry Page
No. 11 — Sergey Brin
No. 13 — Sheldon Adelson
No. 14 — George Soros
No. 15 — Michael Dell
No. 24 — Carl Icahn
No. 24 — Ron Perelman
No. 31 — Len Blavatnik
No. 32 — Steve Cohen
No. 35 — Mark Zuckerberg
No. 38 — Samuel Newhouse
No. 44 — Eli Broad
No. 49 — Donald Newhouse
No. 54 — David Geffen
No. 58 — Ira Rennert
No. 60 — Ralph Lauren
No. 60 — Sam Zell
No. 62 — Richard LeFrak & Family
No. 62 — David Tepper
No. 66 — Leonard Lauder
No. 69 — Bruce Kovner
No. 69 — Stephen Schwarzman
No. 69 — Micky Arison
No. 88 — Leonard Stern
No. 90 — Henry Kravis
No. 90 — Haim Saban
No. 98 — Daniel Och
No. 101 — Edward Lampert
No. 101 — Stephen Ross
Now Check Out The 13 Biggest Billionaire Losers >
Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.