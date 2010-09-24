The Forbes 400: A Demographic Breakdown

Forbes‘ list of the 400 richest Americans is out today, with Jay-Z and Warren Buffett on the cover. Funny, since there’s only one black person on the list, and it’s not Jay-Z. Who is on the list? A breakdown, below.



The Forbes 400 is a well-established brand that gets automatic coverage every year, with annual emerging storylines; last year, obviously, “the rich get poorer” led the headlines. But even with this guaranteed pickup, it’s clear that Forbes is trying to drum up some public interest in a fairly cynical way: Not only did they put Jay-Z on the cover, but they also include a story on a sit-down chat between he and Buffett, a video, and another separate story on Jay-Z, all on the alleged premise that Jay-Z “will earn a spot on the Forbes 400” one day—as soon as he doubles his wealth.

The real premise: Jay-Z’s face on the cover sells magazines. If there’s one thing the Forbes 400 is not, it’s hip hop. Here’s a breakdown of the actual face of the list.

Number of Blacks: 1

No. 130 — Oprah Winfrey

Number of Gays: 3

No. 54 — David Geffen

No. 332 — Barry Diller

No. 365- Peter Thiel

Number of Indians: 4

No. 252 — Bharat Desai & family

No. 288 — Kavitark Ram Shriram

No. 290 — Romesh T. Wadhwani

No. 308 — Vinod Khosla

Number of (Non-Indian) Asians: 6

No. 46 — Patrick Soon-Shiong

No. 87 — Victor Fung & family

No. 136 — David Sun

No. 136 — John Tu

No. 269 — Min Kao

No. 308 — James Kim & Family

Number of Women: 34

No. 4 — Christy Walton

No. 8 — Alice Walton

No. 19 — Anne Cox Chambers

No. 22 — Abigail Johnson

No. 26 — Jacqueline Mars

No. 79 — Marion MacMillan Pictet

No. 79 — Pauline MacMillan Keinath

No. 98 — Ann Walton Kroenke

No. 101 — Randa Williams

No. 101 — Dannine Avara

No. 101 — Milane Frantz

No. 124 — Barbara Piasecka Johnson

No. 130 — Oprah Winfrey

No. 136 — Nancy Walton Laurie

No. 153 — Martha Ingram & family

No. 159 — Doris Fisher

No. 170 — Ronda Stryker

No. 170 — Diane Hendricks

No. 182 — Lynn Schusterman

No. 182 — Winnie Johnson-Marquart

No. 182 — Helen Johnson-Leipold

No. 182 — Imogene Powers Johnson

No. 205 — Marianne Liebmann

No. 221 — Phoebe Hearst Cooke

No. 252 — Marilyn Carlson Nelson & family

No. 266 — Wilma Tisch

No. 308 — Linda Pritzker

No. 308 — Karen Pritzker

No. 308 — Jean (Gigi) Pritzker

No. 308 — Pat Stryker

No. 332 — Johnelle Hunt

No. 332 — Meg Whitman

No. 365 — Hope Hill van Beuren & family

No. 382 — Elaine Wynn

Number of Jews in the Top 100: 30

No. 10 — Michael Bloomberg

No. 11 — Larry Page

No. 11 — Sergey Brin

No. 13 — Sheldon Adelson

No. 14 — George Soros

No. 15 — Michael Dell

No. 24 — Carl Icahn

No. 24 — Ron Perelman

No. 31 — Len Blavatnik

No. 32 — Steve Cohen

No. 35 — Mark Zuckerberg

No. 38 — Samuel Newhouse

No. 44 — Eli Broad

No. 49 — Donald Newhouse

No. 54 — David Geffen

No. 58 — Ira Rennert

No. 60 — Ralph Lauren

No. 60 — Sam Zell

No. 62 — Richard LeFrak & Family

No. 62 — David Tepper

No. 66 — Leonard Lauder

No. 69 — Bruce Kovner

No. 69 — Stephen Schwarzman

No. 69 — Micky Arison

No. 88 — Leonard Stern

No. 90 — Henry Kravis

No. 90 — Haim Saban

No. 98 — Daniel Och

No. 101 — Edward Lampert

No. 101 — Stephen Ross

