New 'The Following' Preview Shows Very Different Start For Season 2

“The Following” is probably one of the best shows on network TV right now.

Fox just released a new preview teaser for the season 2 return and we were left stumped. The new season begins an entire year after the cliffhanger season 1 finale.

For those who aren’t familiar, the show follows retired F.B.I. agent Ryan Hardy (Kevin Bacon) as he returns to the force to take down serial killer Joe Carroll (James Purefoy) who he previously helped lock away. To raise the stakes, Hardy has had a previous affair with Carroll’s ex-wife Claire (Natalie Zea) so things are pretty personal between the two.

Skip ahead to present day and Hardy is a changed man, living in New York City and teaching criminology. No signs of love interest Claire or Carroll. After last season, we don’t even know if their characters are alive or dead.

Fox is airing a special preview of the series Sunday January 19 before “The Following” officially returns February 20.

The title of the first episode is “Resurrection,” which we imagine has something to do with Hardy’s new lifestyle or with this creepy teaser trailer released a few weeks ago regarding a resurfacing of Carroll.

Check out the preview teaser with commentary from Bacon below:

