'The Following' Villain Is Based On Real-Life Serial Killers

The season 2 finale of “The Following” airs tonight on Fox.

The show follows serial killer turned cult leader Joe Carroll (James Purefoy). If you watch the series, you’ve probably wondered if Carroll is based on a real-life killer.

The answer is yes.

We spoke with series director and executive producer Marcos Siega recently about the show and asked him what serial killers — if any — have served as inspiration for the calculating character.

“He’s a hybrid,” says Siega. “Ted Bundy was a charming, good-looking charismatic man who was a serial killer … Certainly, that was something we borrowed from because Joe Caroll — James Purefoy — is a handsome, charming man. Then, some of the brutal killings we look at, set pieces we create, we definitely pull from real-life stories.”

“Truth is stranger than fiction,” he added. “There are things that we read that we are like, ‘That is so ridiculous and if we did it people would think it never happened.'”

Before the series first came out, Purefoy revealed at New York Comic Con his performance is based on four different murderers. He only opted to name Bundy since the rest of his acting inspirations are currently living.

“Ted Bundy, who is obvious because he was cultured and he was a white-collar serial killer and wore the most immaculate suits, three-piece grey flannel, beautiful ties, great hair, great smile. … So Ted Bundy, and then there are three other serial killers who are alive now, one in England and two in the U.S. All of them, like most serial killers, are crazed, narcissistic egomaniacs, and they would like nothing more than to know that I was sitting here mentioning their names and that they’d be able to watch themselves on TV.”

