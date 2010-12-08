The "Follow On Round" Birthday Party

Rachel Sklar is one of the women leading the charge on #changetheratio, a cause I am totally and completely behind. She’s also the editor-at-large at Mediaite and the founder of Charitini.



When Rachel saw that we are doing the AVC Donors Choose Meetup tomorrow (Wednesday) night, she figured she’d tie that into her own Donors Choose Birthday Campaign and do an after party she calls the “Follow On Round.” I like that name and the idea.Here’s how it works. If you want to come to the after party (whether or not you come to the AVC meetup), you need to donate a minimum of $20 to one of the classrooms on Rachel’s Donors Choose Giving Page. That’s it. Then you are then on the list.

The “Follow On Round party” will be from 9-12 tomorrow (Wednesday) night at The Red Room at the Merc Bar in Soho. The bar is open from 9-11 thanks to sponsor Jess3 (a data viz agency). The event is also being supported by BirchBox, Rent The Runway, and Fashism (all women-run startups) and they will be taking donations at the door via Square.

Here are the details:

DATE: December 8, 2010 PLACE: The Red Room at Merc Bar TIME: 9 – 12, or karaoke OPEN BAR: Yes, from 9 – 11 (Thanks to sponsor Jess3) SPECIAL GUESTS: iPad DJ Rana Sobhany (hott) + someone who is 99% confirmed (TBA hott) CUPCAKES: Obviously REQUIRED MIN DONATION: $20 Here’s where you donate: http://bit.ly/RSbday The Gotham Gal and I will be there after we meetup with the AVC crew at Washington Irving High School. Should be a fun night in honour of a great cause.

