The Flyers and Their Beautiful Wives at Charity Fashion Show

The Flyers Wives held their inaugural fashion show on Wednesday night to benefit Comcast-Spectacor charities, which supports worthwhile local charities such as Stepping Stone Scholars and the animal rescue organisation Paws. The owner of the local Nicole Miller boutiques, Mary Dougherty, organised the fashion show. Chris Pronger, Flyer’s team captain, wasn’t there because he is recovering from a concussion. His wife, Lauren Pronger, said, “I came up with the idea of a fashion show so that the wives could do something away from the game and be women.”

Mrs. Pronger did a great job. A good time was had by all while substantial money was raised for charity. Player Braydon Coburn laughed at finding himself at a fashion show. “My wife picks out all my clothes. Without her, I would be naked,” said Coburn.

Flyer’s Cheerleaders

Lauren Pronger, wife of Flyer’s Captain Chris Pronger

My favourite Flyer Matt Carle with his teammate

Jeweler Steve Lagos, who donated jewelry to the event, and Comcast-Spectacor executive Fred Shabel

Flyer’s wives

Flyer’s General Manager Paul Holmgren and wife Doreen

Flyer Braydon Coburn

A bearded Flyer Maxine Talbot modelling a cruiser that was up from auction

Flyer Danny Briere

Flyer Jamomir Jagr

Flyer Andreas Lilja

Flyer’s wives Nadine Coburn and Lauren Pronger

Mr.and Mrs. Braydon Coburn of the Flyers

Flyers seated in the first row waiting for the fashion show to begin

Flyer Scott Hartnell

Flyer Jaromir Jagr

Flyer Andreas Lilja

The team eagerly waiting the fashion show

Laura Goldman and Lauren Pronger, wife of team captain Chris Pronger

