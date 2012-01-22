The Flyers and Their Beautiful Wives at Charity Fashion Show

Laura Goldman

The Flyers Wives held their inaugural fashion show on Wednesday night to benefit Comcast-Spectacor charities, which supports worthwhile local charities such as Stepping Stone Scholars and the animal rescue organisation Paws. The owner of the local Nicole Miller boutiques, Mary Dougherty, organised the fashion show. Chris Pronger, Flyer’s team captain, wasn’t there because he is recovering from a concussion. His wife, Lauren Pronger, said, “I came up with the idea of a fashion show so that the wives could do something away from the game and be women.”

Mrs. Pronger did a great job. A good time was had by all while substantial money was raised for charity. Player Braydon Coburn laughed at finding himself at a fashion show. “My wife picks out all my clothes. Without her, I would be naked,” said Coburn.

Flyer’s Cheerleaders 

Lauren Pronger, wife of Flyer’s Captain Chris Pronger

My favourite Flyer Matt Carle with his teammate  

Jeweler Steve Lagos, who donated jewelry to the event, and Comcast-Spectacor  executive  Fred  Shabel 

Flyer’s wives 

Flyer’s General Manager Paul Holmgren and wife Doreen 

  

Flyer Braydon Coburn 

A bearded Flyer Maxine Talbot modelling a cruiser that was up from auction 

Flyer Danny Briere 

Flyer Danny Briere 

Flyer Jamomir Jagr 

 

Flyer Andreas Lilja 

 

Flyer’s wives Nadine Coburn and Lauren Pronger 

  

Mr.and Mrs. Braydon Coburn of the Flyers 

 

Flyers seated in the first row waiting for the fashion show to begin 

 

Flyer Scott Hartnell 

 

Flyer Jaromir Jagr 

Flyer Andreas Lilja 

 

 

The team eagerly waiting the fashion show  

Laura Goldman and Lauren Pronger, wife of team captain  Chris ProngerRead more posts on Naked Philadelphian »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.