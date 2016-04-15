There's a new hoverboard that can fly up to 10,000 feet in the air

The Flyboard Air hoverboard, developed by Zapata Racing, looks like it’s the closest one to being available for purchase. In a recent flight test, it flew for nearly four minutes and reached a speed of 34 miles per hour. The company claims it flew 10,000 feet in the air.
Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh.
