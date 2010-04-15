TheFlyOnTheWall.Com Says It May Be Toast Unless The Courts Intervene

Photo: The Fly On The Wall

The Fly One The Wall, a subscription-based newswire is at risk of going out of business very soon if courts cannot delay a ruling that prevents the company from posting analyst ratings as soon as they’re released.

Customers are cancelling their subscriptions because The Fly can’t issue ratings reports immediately, according to Bloomberg.President Ron Etergino says his company is facing challenges with day-to-day operations and risks being put out of business during the appeal process.

If you’ll recall, back in March, a court ruled that The Fly couldn’t post immediate reports about stock upgrades and downgrades from several firms because it’s unlawful and wrong. Hopefully The Fly can figure out a way to continue operating during this time period.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.