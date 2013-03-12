This Fitness Storage Belt Is The Perfect Accessory For Runners

This is the FlipBelt Fitness Storage Belt.



Why We Love It: Running outside is great — except when you’re trying to store your house keys, phone, earbuds, protein bar, Epipen, ID, or anything else you might want to take along with you. Most fitness gear has an inside pocket, but nothing is ever big enough to store all the things you need.

The FlipBelt is a wide poly spandex belt that has multi-access pocket openings. The idea is really simple: you put the items in and then flip the belt over.

The belt is designed to not ride up, and it’s odor resistant, reflective, and machine washable. It comes in a number of colours, and looks just like an average waistband on shorts or pants.

Photo: OpenSky

Photo: OpenSky



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Where To Buy: Available through OpenSky and The FlipBelt website.

Cost: $25.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.