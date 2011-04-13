THE FLIP IS DEAD: Here Are The 10 Best Alternatives

Photo: Kodak
550 employees lost their jobs today as Cisco disbanded the Flip Video unit it bought just a couple years ago.Cisco is looking to focus more on consumer networking, despite the fact that Flip camcorders are by far the most popular in the point-and-shoot video category (according to Amazon‘s Top 15).
This move by Cisco may be a harbinger of things to come.
Cell phone cameras are getting better and better, and some dedicated cameras are just as inexpensive as some of these options.
Still, there’s no better way to shoot video while you’re at the beach, on the mountain, or in the kitchen, because you’re not afraid to damage these inexpensive video cameras.
We’ll show you 5 cheap video cameras that you can buy since Flips have gone extinct, and a few cameraphones that shoot great video.
The Bloggie features a 1920 x 1080p resolution camera that shoots HD video and 5MP still images as well.
With the built-in 4GB of memory, you can squeeze 2 hours of video out of it, and there's even face detection so photos and videos of people look more in focus.
Price: $149.99 from Sony
The Zx3 records in 1080p HD and is waterproof to 10 feet, allowing you to bring it on all of your trips to the beach.
Don't worry about dropping it or bringing it on your biking trip either because the Zx3 can take a beating. After all, this is one of the reasons you're in the market for a cheap video camera: you want something that takes good video that you can bring on vacation and not worry about (versus your iPod Touch).
Price: $149.95 from Kodak
When you're paying less than 50 dollars for a video camera, you can't hope for much in terms of video quality or build quality.
But, if you're on a real budget and are looking for an ultra-portable camcorder, this is about as cheap as you can get. The Jazz DV173 features an 12 MP camera, 2.4 inch display, and a built-in voice recorder.
Price: $49.99 on Amazon
This camcorder is waterproof up to 5 meters and has a bright 2.5 inch display.
It supports SD cards up to 32GB in size, which could be great for long vacations. Like the Sony Bloggie, this device has face detection, image stabilisation, and even an HDMI output for showing videos on your TV.
Price: $99.83 on Amazon
The 8GB iPod Touch is $229.99, so we're not quite sure why anybody would buy this camera from Sony for $20.00 less unless they need 1080P video (iPod Touch shoots 720p) or HDMI out.
Regardless, this device is the fanciest in the category, featuring a big touch screen, 1080P video recording, 8GB of storage, and an HDMI-out port for playing videos on your TV.
The Bloggie Touch has a 12.8 megapixel still camera but has no flash, so it will never replace your full-time camera.
Price: $199.99 from Sony
The 8GB iPod Touch (4th generation) not only gets you 720p video recording, but is also one of the best gaming systems on the market and has access to Apple's entire App Store.
Try the iMovie app or the new Vimeo app to edit your videos.
Price: $229.99 from Apple
Looking for a phone that combines great functionality with an excellent camera? Check out the iPhone 4
The iPhone 4 has an amazing HDR-ready 5MP rear camera capable of 720p at 30 frames per second.
The phone also has an LED flash and a 5X digital zoom. We love the picture clarity we get from our iPhone 4's.
Price: $199.99 on two-year contract
The HTC Thunderbolt is a great phone with a quality camera. Dual-LED flashes supplement the 8MP camera to shoot 720P video.
Price: $249.99 on a two year contract
The phone shoots 720p video at 20 frames per second, and takes great pictures using its 8MP camera. The Dual-LED flash and 4X digital zoom are other welcome features.
Price: $149.99 on a two year contract
