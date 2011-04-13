THE FLIP IS DEAD: Here Are The 10 Best Alternatives

Photo: Kodak

550 employees lost their jobs today as Cisco disbanded the Flip Video unit it bought just a couple years ago.Cisco is looking to focus more on consumer networking, despite the fact that Flip camcorders are by far the most popular in the point-and-shoot video category (according to Amazon‘s Top 15).



This move by Cisco may be a harbinger of things to come.

Cell phone cameras are getting better and better, and some dedicated cameras are just as inexpensive as some of these options.

Still, there’s no better way to shoot video while you’re at the beach, on the mountain, or in the kitchen, because you’re not afraid to damage these inexpensive video cameras.

We’ll show you 5 cheap video cameras that you can buy since Flips have gone extinct, and a few cameraphones that shoot great video.

