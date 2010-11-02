We Were Robbed! And It Turns Out Even Thieves Don't Want A Flip Cam

I’m not worth the effort involved in stealing me

We’ve made the argument before that the latest smartphones have made gadgets like the Flip obsolete.But even we didn’t think it was this bad.



Basically, a recent episode, proves that you can’t even give the Flip away.

Over the weekend, Business Insider’s office was robbed. Fortunately, most of our equipment is safely locked up, but everything that wasn’t nailed down — a computer, two digital cameras, a Google TV box, a DSLR camera, some smartphones, high-end headphones — was jacked.

Well, almost everything. A Flip cam was lying out in plain site on this reporter’s desk.

The DSLR that was stolen was at the bottom of a box stuffed under a nearby desk. This Flip is bright orange. The thief saw it, but couldn’t even be bothered to take it.

Ouch.

