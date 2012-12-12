Make Your Own Flavored Popcorn Like A Pro

This is Hammacher Schlemmer’s Flavored Popcorn Maker.



Why We Love It: This popcorn maker coats popcorn with liquid or dry seasonings, whether it’s hot sauce, caramel, cinnamon, or grated cheese. It has a special paddle that mixes and coats the kernels, and can make up to 10 cups of popcorn in five minutes.

The popping chamber becomes a serving bowl when you’re done, and the Flavored Popcorn Maker comes with a recipe booklet, too. Plus, everything from the cooking chamber to the included measuring cup are dishwater safe.

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $99.95.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

