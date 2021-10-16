The first look at ‘The Flash’ teases the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman and the next Supergirl

The Flash is heading to the Batcave, presumably for help, in ‘The Flash.’ Warner Bros./DC Comics

Ezra Miller debuted a tease of his upcoming “The Flash” movie at DC FanDome on Saturday.

The first look teased the return of Michael Keaton as his version of Batman.

It also showed Sasha Calle as the new Supergirl.

Michael Keaton’s Batman is officially a part of the DC Universe again.

Currently in production, Flash actor Ezra Miller, debuted a first look at DC’s upcoming “The Flash” movie on Saturday at DC FanDome with narration from Keaton’s Bruce Wayne.

Fans didn’t just hear the former Caped Crusder, who first played the character in 1989’s “Batman.” Keaton’s iconic Bat ears were teased along with parts of the score from the original movie.

Michael Keaton is back as Batman. Warner Bros./DC Comics

The Wrap previously reported that Keaton would reprise his role as the Caped Crusader back in April.

How can the 1989 version of Batman be back in ‘The Flash’? Flashpoint.

In development since 2004, the film is inspired by the famous DC storyline, Flashpoint.

In the comics and animated films, the story follows Barry Allen/The Flash as he goes back in time to prevent the death of his mom at the hands of his future nemesis.

By preventing her death, without getting into too many spoilers, the Flash’s actions drastically change his entire future and the futures of the other superheroes he knows. (In this world, Thomas Wayne, not Bruce Wayne is a more violent version of the Batman. Yeah, it’s wild!)

In the comic, Flash has to team up with this new Batman in order to try and restore the multiverse.

The first look at “The Flash” teases that director Andy Muschietti’s film will adapt a version of this story where the speedster will get to interact Keaton’s Batman among other heroes.

Supergirl will be in this movie too along with another version of The Flash.

That wasn’t all.

The first look at “The Flash” also teased Sasha Calle’s Supergirl as she stood alongside two versions of The Flash.

You can see Calle in the far right of the below image alongside two versions of Miller’s Flash superhero.

Barry Allen is seen next to another version of the Flash and Supergirl. Warner Bros./DC Comics

The video’s not currently available online.

“The Flash” is currently set to premiere in theaters on November 4, 2022.