Flappy Bird players fly a tiny, animated bird into pipes multiple times per day.

But few people know the character actually has a name.

Its name is “Faby,” according to its creator Dong Nguyen.

For more things you never knew about Flappy Bird (like the game’s original name and Nguyen’s high score) read this.

