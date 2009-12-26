The Sloppiest Drug Companies of 2009

As healthcare reform hits a historical turning point (for better or worse), Jim Edwards at BNET Pharma reminisces about some of the most screwed up drug companies’ in 2009.



They’re a nice reminder of how dangerous investing in drug companies can be. You really never know what kind of huge, random disaster is going to pop up.

Such as this:

BNET Pharma:

Genzyme (GENZ) – Your company holds a monopoly on a drug for Gaucher’s disease. It’s a licence to print money. How do you screw this up? Do what what Genzyme did: Introduce a bunch of garbage — literally bits of rubber and metal — into your drugs. Have this come after one of your sites was infected with a virus. Get two new drugs rejected by the FDA and have a third one dropped during R&D. Meanwhile, make sure your CEO spends the year enriching himself with a $10 million stock sale on top of $50 million in compensation over the previous three years. That’s why Genzyme ended the year with Genzyme’s founder calling for CEO Henri Termeer to resign.

Continue reading the five worst drug companies at BNET Pharma >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.