The Five Most Romantic Spots In Barcelona

New York is the city that never sleeps, Milan is the fashion capital of the world and Paris is called the city of love. But, before love comes romance and anyone who finds themselves booking a flight to Barcelona can witness why love is in the air. With diverse landscapes, passionate Spaniards and succulent food, you will easily fall in love with the city. You don’t have to have a Latin lover to enjoy these romantic spots in Barcelona; the romance will easily take over.

The Magic Fountains of Montjuic: You don’t have to believe in magic to enjoy the fountain of Montjuic. Bring your lover to the magic fountain show to enjoy lights, colours and music. Spraying water in all directions to a variety of music with an array of colours makes this attraction a sight to see. Locals say the best view is just as the sun sets; a gorgeous back drop to a spectacular show will make anyone happy to have a lover to share the moment with.

Parc Guell: Couples that love to interact and explore will enjoy the excitement of Park Guell. Not only is it a large park to navigate, but it is a work of art in itself. Designed by Antoni Gaudi; a Catalan architect; the complex is filled with artistic designs, gardens and a terrace with a large overview of the city underneath. You have to be there to experience how beautiful the city looks and how unique this structure truly is. It is the best way to enjoy a sunny and romantic day in Barcelona.



Plaza de Espana: Ever wanted to stand in the middle of a city and profess your love to the world? If you are in Barcelona, do this in Plaza de Espana. It is one of the most important squares in the Spanish city. You’ll find yourself gazing at the Cituadella fortress structure, the centre fountain and the beautiful Venetian towers. Make the moment extra special during a holiday where fireworks are held over the square.

A stroll on the beach: If you don’t find a beach a romantic spot to enjoy, you might not consider Barcelona a place for lovers then. Strolling along the sparkling Turqouise Mediterranean waters will make anyone fall in love. The coastline is convenient to the city centre; making it easy for a stroll after lunch or dinner. Have a drink on the waterfront bars, spend the day soaking up the sun or reminisce about what a fantastic place Barcelona is with your wonderful lover.

Enjoy a drink at Mirablau: With such a diverse landscape, it is almost a crime to not enjoy the evening skyline of Barcelona. For the best panoramic view of the city, visit Mirablau; known as the panoramic bar in Barcelona. If the view isn’t enough of a reason to visit, the love for tapas and cocktails can easily be your getaway. Share an order of traditional Spanish tapas, sangria and fall under the Spaniard spell while overlooking the city from atop.



