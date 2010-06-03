The Five-Minute Rule For Business Advice

Photo: US Navy

A friend of mine who is starting her first company asked me for some advice over coffee on how to structure her angel round. She found an investor who said he wants to invest a significant sum, but they haven’t talked about the terms of the deal yet. The question most pressing on her mind was how to structure the deal: convertible debt or equity.This friend has a great network. She told me she’d already asked for advice from several successful entrepreneurs and was confused because the advice was conflicting. Different advisors made impassioned arguments for each structure to her (which is no surprise since smart people disagree on this issue).



Resisting the urge to weigh in I just started asking more questions about: the company, her expectations in the fundraising process, the prior conversations with the prospective investor and how much money she thought it would take to get the business off the ground.

It quickly became clear she didn’t really understand exactly how either device works or even how the legal process for closing a deal works. The very experienced people she talked to before me just spouted off advice (i.e. what worked for them) without asking questions or getting a basic understanding of her situation.

Instead of waxing philosophic on what an ideal angel deal is, I just explained what each structure really means and the logistics of closing a deal. It was a huge relief to her because she now understood the choice at hand, and I never told her what to do (aside from get a good startup lawyer!).

It made me think back on the precious good advice and the plentiful bad advice I’ve received since becoming an entrepreneur.

The good advice usually came only after the advisor took the time, even if only a few minutes, to understand my situation.

The bad advice came quickly, sounded good at the time, but often turned out not to be relevant or appropriate.

My only unconditional advice to you is not to take advice seriously if the advisor doesn’t spend at least five minutes understanding your situation first.

Gregory Galant is founder and CEO of Sawhorse Media, which makes cool sites like MuckRack and organizes the Shorty Awards. He also created and hosts Venture Voice, a podcast for and about entrepreneurs. This post was originally published on his blog, and is reprinted with permission.

