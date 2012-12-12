The Five Hedge Funds With The Biggest Stake In AIG

Photo: screenshot via Jewish Enrichment centre

The Treasury Department said that it has agreed to sell the last of its AIG common stock and has received a positive return on its AIG commitment of $22.7 billion.Shares of AIG were last trading up more than 4.5%.



For the third-quarter ended 9/30/2012, a bunch of hedge funds disclosed in their quarterly filings that they had snapped up stakes in the insurer.

Some of the funds had brand new stakes, while others added to their positions.

Here’s a rundown of the top five hedge fund’s with the biggest stakes in AIG, according to 13F data compiled by Bloomberg.

Third Point LLC (Daniel Loeb): Third Point added 21.25 million shares in the third quarter increasing its stake to 23.5 million for the period ended 9/30. That’s a 1.5% stake in AIG.

Soros Funds (George Soros): Soros took out a new stake in the third quarter. The fund had 15,220,849 shares for the quarter ended 9/30.

D.E. Shaw (David Shaw): The hedge fund added 9,100,839 shares bringing its stake in AIG to 11,418,855 shares for third quarter.

Perry Corp (Richard Perry): The hedge fund added a new stake of 10.5 million shares in AIG for the third-quarter.

Blue Ridge (John Griffin): Blue Ridge’s stake in AIG was unchanged in the third-quarter. The hedge fund held 10,440,000 shares.

Just a reminder, hedge funds only have to disclose their long holdings in their 13F quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

