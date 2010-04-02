5 Ways To Make Sure Your Company Gets Venture Capital

Photo: carbonNYC via Flickr

Jose Ferreira, Founder and CEO of Knewton, reveals the secrets to snagging venture capital in a recent post for HuffPo.Ferreira says a startup that has all five of these characteristics is a surefire investment for any VC firm.



And a startup that comes up short in any of these areas has a fundamental problem in their strategy.

See if you can check all of these elements off your business plan:

1. Is your product adding a revolutionary amount of value to your industry?

2. Is the dollar size of your market substantial?

3. Are the market conditions conducive to your product right now?

4. Are your “risk factors” manageable, or is your foundation flawed?

5. Do you have the right/best people on your team?

